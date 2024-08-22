W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 225.0% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE:GWW traded down $5.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $975.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,012. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $674.41 and a twelve month high of $1,034.18. The stock has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $937.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $951.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.30.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Baird R W cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,017.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

