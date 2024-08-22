Wajax (TSE:WJX) Given a C$29.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a C$29.00 price target on Wajax (TSE:WJX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WJX. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wajax from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wajax from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of TSE WJX opened at C$24.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$529.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Wajax has a one year low of C$23.15 and a one year high of C$34.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Wajax’s payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

Wajax Corporation provides equipment, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; marine, off and on highway engines, and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, mulchers, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

