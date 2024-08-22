Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Price Down 1.6%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $89.31 and last traded at $89.40. Approximately 2,423,673 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 11,610,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie cut their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

Walt Disney Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $165.77 billion, a PE ratio of 98.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.70.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 454,804 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,283 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,702,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,281 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

