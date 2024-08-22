Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Waste Connections by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,899,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $592,392,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 374,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,858,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 591.5% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in Waste Connections by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 37,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,646,000 after buying an additional 11,110 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WCN opened at $184.43 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $184.77. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 59.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,428.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $2,902,215.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,466.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,428.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,011,550. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.28.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

