Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Hess by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,781,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Hess by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,100,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Hess by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 690,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,546,000 after purchasing an additional 398,089 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Hess by 59.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 26,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Hess from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.77.

Hess Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE HES opened at $136.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.43 and its 200 day moving average is $149.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.16. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $130.35 and a twelve month high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

