Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 4.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer lowered Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Generac from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Generac from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.71.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $152.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $169.57.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

