Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,581 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,632 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6,720.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 257,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $23,050,000 after acquiring an additional 253,761 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,995 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 48,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1,157.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,447 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 27,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 1.8 %

WYNN opened at $77.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.19 and its 200 day moving average is $93.75. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.82. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 53.84% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.73.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

