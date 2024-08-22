Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 217 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $691,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth $14,161,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Clean Harbors by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 52,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 26,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

CLH opened at $242.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.92 and a 1 year high of $246.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.40.

Insider Activity

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at $537,527,412.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

