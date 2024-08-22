Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 75,129 Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 75,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of Barings BDC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 121.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the first quarter worth about $108,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBDC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Barings BDC from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Barings BDC Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BBDC opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.67. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $10.27.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Barings BDC had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $74.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.55%.

About Barings BDC

(Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.