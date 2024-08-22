Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 756.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 684,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,170,000 after buying an additional 604,678 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 441,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after acquiring an additional 13,382 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 319,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 259,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 65,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 253,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the period.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $29.51 on Thursday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.96.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

