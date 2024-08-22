Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,216 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $710,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 708,050 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,093,000 after purchasing an additional 147,497 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $1,538,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,547,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 583.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 199,225 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,600,000 after buying an additional 170,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Resources news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 200,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,432,777.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.43. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

