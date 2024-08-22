Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $733,000 Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOH. TD Cowen cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,583.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $347.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.00. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $282.96 and a 12 month high of $423.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 EPS for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.