Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $742,000 Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 112.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $84,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $84,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total transaction of $631,197.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,476 shares of company stock worth $1,657,337. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital raised Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NXST opened at $169.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.30 and a twelve month high of $187.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.77.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.19%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.