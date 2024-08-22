Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $798,000 Stock Holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in ATI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ATI by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of ATI by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000.

ATI stock opened at $65.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.86. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $68.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ATI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

