Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $835,000 Stock Holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 44.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,785,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,820 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,380,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,274,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after purchasing an additional 311,681 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,119,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 525,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $78,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 112,870 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $7,426,846.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,954,196.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 112,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $7,426,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,954,196.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 18,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,029,825.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 362,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,689,572.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 283,541 shares of company stock worth $17,319,171. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VKTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $64.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -69.63 and a beta of 1.03. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $99.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.87.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.