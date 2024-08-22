Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 264,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,079 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the first quarter worth about $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bankshares set a $6.00 price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $8.00 to $4.25 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.21.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Price Performance

LAAC opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.22 million, a P/E ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

