Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,472,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FN. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.78.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of FN opened at $273.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.57. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $143.57 and a fifty-two week high of $278.38.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.35. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $753.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

