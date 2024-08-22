Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 13,703 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,703 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wendy’s by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,097,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,140 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,344,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,683,000 after buying an additional 111,626 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,706,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,674,000 after buying an additional 31,341 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,141,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,668,000 after buying an additional 63,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Wendy’s by 2.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,321,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,571,000 after acquiring an additional 68,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Price Performance

WEN opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $20.84.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The company had revenue of $570.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.01%.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $17,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,943,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,728,745.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wendy’s

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.