Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in ANSYS by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $3,032,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 423,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,537,000 after acquiring an additional 66,338 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 90,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,985,000 after acquiring an additional 18,173 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $982,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSS opened at $330.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.73 and its 200 day moving average is $327.98. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANSS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

