Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Capital Group Core Bond ETF worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,951,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,505,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $521,000.

Get Capital Group Core Bond ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Price Performance

CGCB opened at $26.89 on Thursday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.