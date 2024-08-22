Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 18,658 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,658 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Toast by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,310,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,184,000 after purchasing an additional 150,425 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth $70,270,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the first quarter worth $5,078,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Toast by 8,092.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 68,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $2,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 31,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,530.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toast news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $2,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 31,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,530.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 6,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $162,942.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,043 shares in the company, valued at $28,999,942.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 418,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,526,982. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Toast

Toast Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:TOST opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 1.76. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $27.90.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.