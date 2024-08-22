Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,264 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Hawkins by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Hawkins by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter valued at $31,504,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Insider Activity at Hawkins

In other Hawkins news, Director James A. Faulconbridge bought 2,000 shares of Hawkins stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.47 per share, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,806,149.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James A. Faulconbridge bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.47 per share, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,149.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Faulconbridge purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.56 per share, for a total transaction of $157,608.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,668.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,100 shares of company stock worth $442,998 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial increased their target price on Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hawkins

Hawkins Stock Up 4.0 %

Hawkins stock opened at $123.46 on Thursday. Hawkins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.64 and a fifty-two week high of $123.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.17.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Hawkins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.