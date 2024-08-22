Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,269 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 137,166.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 34,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter worth $1,427,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 306.5% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 36,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 27,255 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COLB has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.04.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $23.60 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.92. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.65.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $472.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.80%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

