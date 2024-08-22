Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 240 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BJUL. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 44,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 12,471 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth about $2,078,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BJUL opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $204.49 million, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.69.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.