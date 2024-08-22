Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 549 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 51.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth $58,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.79, for a total value of $285,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,312,342.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. CL King assumed coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

CSW Industrials stock opened at $315.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.55. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.27 and a 52-week high of $327.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $226.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.40 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.86%.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

