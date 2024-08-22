Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,829 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $205,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GCOW opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.45.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

