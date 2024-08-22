Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,438,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WBS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.36.

Webster Financial Price Performance

WBS stock opened at $45.12 on Thursday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $36.36 and a 1 year high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.91 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $384,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,833.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $245,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,853.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $384,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,833.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,650 shares of company stock worth $706,098. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

