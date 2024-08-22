WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN) Director Namsun Kim Buys 7,195 Shares

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) Director Namsun Kim acquired 7,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at $100,010.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
WEBTOON Entertainment Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of WEBTOON Entertainment stock opened at $13.89 on Thursday. WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.
WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.92. The business had revenue of $320.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. WEBTOON Entertainment’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of WEBTOON Entertainment
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on WBTN. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on WEBTOON Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on WEBTOON Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on WEBTOON Entertainment from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on WEBTOON Entertainment from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on WBTN
WEBTOON Entertainment Company Profile
Our Vision To be the world’s storytelling technology platform empowering creation by anyone, for everyone. WEBTOON is a global storytelling platform where a vibrant community of creators and users discover, create and share new content. We have pioneered a cultural movement by revolutionizing the storytelling format and democratizing content creation and publication.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WEBTOON Entertainment
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Why Salesforce Stock Could Be About To Rally 20%
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- The Rally in TJX Companies Stock is Far From Over
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Bear Market Investing Strategies for Success
Receive News & Ratings for WEBTOON Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEBTOON Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.