WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN) Director Namsun Kim Buys 7,195 Shares

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) Director Namsun Kim acquired 7,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at $100,010.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

WEBTOON Entertainment Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WEBTOON Entertainment stock opened at $13.89 on Thursday. WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.92. The business had revenue of $320.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. WEBTOON Entertainment’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of WEBTOON Entertainment

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBTN. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the second quarter worth $114,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $413,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $816,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $1,516,000.

A number of research firms have commented on WBTN. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on WEBTOON Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on WEBTOON Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on WEBTOON Entertainment from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on WEBTOON Entertainment from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

WEBTOON Entertainment Company Profile

Our Vision To be the world’s storytelling technology platform empowering creation by anyone, for everyone. WEBTOON is a global storytelling platform where a vibrant community of creators and users discover, create and share new content. We have pioneered a cultural movement by revolutionizing the storytelling format and democratizing content creation and publication.

