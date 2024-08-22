WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) PT Raised to $103.00 at Scotiabank

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $90.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WEC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.69.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $91.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $92.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $66,337.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,932.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $66,337.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,932.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $31,412.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,335.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,462 shares of company stock valued at $218,668 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 58.1% in the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

