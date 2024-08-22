Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (CAR.UN)

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE: CAR.UN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/13/2024 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$58.00 to C$59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$56.00 to C$57.00.

8/9/2024 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$54.25.

8/9/2024 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$58.00 to C$60.00.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CAR.UN stock opened at C$51.27 on Thursday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$40.52 and a 12 month high of C$54.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.56. The firm has a market cap of C$8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -68.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$46.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.41.

CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

