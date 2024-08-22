Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $7.92. 287,062 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,995,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Weibo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

Get Weibo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weibo

Weibo Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.50 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 16.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weibo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,075,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,135 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weibo by 204.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,433,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,230 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Weibo by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,825,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,740,000 after buying an additional 864,120 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the first quarter worth $7,435,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 408.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 872,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 700,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.