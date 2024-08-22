West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) VP Charles Witherspoon Sells 1,029 Shares

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $443,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $304.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $313.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.00 and a 52 week high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of West Pharmaceutical Services

About West Pharmaceutical Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 322.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

