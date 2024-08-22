Western Union (NYSE:WU) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Get Western Union alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Western Union

Western Union Stock Performance

NYSE:WU opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. Western Union has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $14.19.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Western Union had a return on equity of 123.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 55.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Western Union by 52.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 80,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Western Union by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 56,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Union by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Western Union by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.