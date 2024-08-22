Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.45

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.45 and traded as low as $22.45. Westlake Chemical Partners shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 16,461 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average is $22.45. The company has a market cap of $792.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $284.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.08%.

Insider Activity at Westlake Chemical Partners

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $275,880.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,983 shares of company stock valued at $387,729. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

