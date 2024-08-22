WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Cut to $200.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair upgraded WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.58.

NYSE WEX opened at $181.61 on Tuesday. WEX has a 52 week low of $161.95 and a 52 week high of $244.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.59.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $673.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.44 million. WEX had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 31.05%. On average, analysts predict that WEX will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $289,402.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,623.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $289,402.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,623.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,826 shares of company stock worth $693,369. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in WEX by 21.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $829,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 717.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in WEX by 1.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,697,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

