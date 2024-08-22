Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.57

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.57 and traded as low as $2.30. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 39,758 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.36 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.47.

In other Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust news, major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 324,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,395,841.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Stilwell Value LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,912,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,041,184 shares during the quarter. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust makes up approximately 4.0% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 49.85% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

