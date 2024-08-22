Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1,010.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock opened at $98.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $84.18 and a 12-month high of $142.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.41.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.39. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 96.42%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

