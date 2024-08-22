William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Medtronic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 21st. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical technology company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Medtronic’s current full-year earnings is $5.44 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MDT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $87.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.30. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $112.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,726,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,409,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $775,169,000 after buying an additional 3,320,800 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $259,160,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Medtronic by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,691,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,109 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,500,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $617,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,985 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.