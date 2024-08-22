William Magnuson Sells 17,840 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CEO William Magnuson sold 17,840 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $738,040.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,852,986.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Braze Stock Up 1.4 %
BRZE opened at $44.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.09. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.07.
Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Braze by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Braze by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braze by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braze by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Braze by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
