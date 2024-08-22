William Shane Trigg Sells 3,501 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.98, for a total transaction of $766,648.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,890,447.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $227.84 on Thursday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.29 and a 52-week high of $274.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.16 and a 200 day moving average of $234.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 110.07 and a beta of 0.81.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. AppFolio had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $197.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AppFolio

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in AppFolio by 280.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after buying an additional 26,815 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at about $4,415,000. Oberndorf William E purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,020,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its position in AppFolio by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in AppFolio by 223.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APPF. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.75.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

