Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Insider Robert J. Keady Sells 1,077 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) insider Robert J. Keady sold 1,077 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.62, for a total transaction of $111,598.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,859.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance

WLFC stock opened at $111.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $733.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.05. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $112.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.12.

Willis Lease Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Willis Lease Finance’s payout ratio is 11.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

