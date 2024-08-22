Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Insider Robert J. Keady Sells 1,077 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) insider Robert J. Keady sold 1,077 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.62, for a total transaction of $111,598.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,859.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance
WLFC stock opened at $111.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $733.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.05. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $112.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.12.
Willis Lease Finance Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Willis Lease Finance’s payout ratio is 11.52%.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
About Willis Lease Finance
Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.
