Windward (LON:WNWD) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Windward Ltd. (LON:WNWD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from GBX 137 to GBX 200. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Windward traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 119.20 ($1.55), with a volume of 205770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118 ($1.53).

Windward Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £105.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1,986.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 100.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 103.30.

Windward Company Profile

Windward Ltd. operates as a predictive intelligence company in Israel and internationally. It fuses artificial intelligence (AI) and maritime skills to digitalize the maritime industry. The company offers trading and shipping solutions, including sanction compliance, business intelligence, TBML, and fuel consumption; supply chain and logistics solutions, consisting of ocean freight visibility, vessel ETA, ports and terminal insights, and exception management; and government and public sector solutions, such as predictive risk insights, IUU fishing, and multi-source investigation.

