Windward (LON:WNWD) PT Raised to GBX 200

Windward (LON:WNWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 137 ($1.78) to GBX 200 ($2.60) in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 67.79% from the company’s current price.

Windward Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of WNWD opened at GBX 119.20 ($1.55) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 100.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 103.30. The stock has a market cap of £105.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,986.67 and a beta of 0.69. Windward has a 12 month low of GBX 41 ($0.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 125 ($1.62).

About Windward

Windward Ltd. operates as a predictive intelligence company in Israel and internationally. It fuses artificial intelligence (AI) and maritime skills to digitalize the maritime industry. The company offers trading and shipping solutions, including sanction compliance, business intelligence, TBML, and fuel consumption; supply chain and logistics solutions, consisting of ocean freight visibility, vessel ETA, ports and terminal insights, and exception management; and government and public sector solutions, such as predictive risk insights, IUU fishing, and multi-source investigation.

