Windward (LON:WNWD) PT Raised to GBX 200

Windward (LON:WNWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 137 ($1.78) to GBX 200 ($2.60) in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 67.79% from the company’s current price.
Windward Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of WNWD opened at GBX 119.20 ($1.55) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 100.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 103.30. The stock has a market cap of £105.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,986.67 and a beta of 0.69. Windward has a 12 month low of GBX 41 ($0.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 125 ($1.62).
About Windward
