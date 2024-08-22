Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

WIT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

Shares of WIT stock opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.84.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 26.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,073,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 226,915 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 67.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,622,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,995 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 694,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 79,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Wipro by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 821,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 483,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

