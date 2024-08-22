WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $81.25

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.25 and last traded at $81.25, with a volume of 251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.00.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.89 and a 200 day moving average of $76.13.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

