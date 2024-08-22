WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.57.
WNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of WNS from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WNS
WNS Stock Performance
Shares of WNS stock opened at $59.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.15. WNS has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $74.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.49.
WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.49 million. WNS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About WNS
WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.
