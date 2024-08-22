WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.57.

WNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of WNS from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in WNS by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 490.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in WNS by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $59.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.15. WNS has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $74.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.49.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.49 million. WNS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

