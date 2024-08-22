Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Given New $28.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 107.87% from the stock’s current price.

WOLF has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.73.

NYSE WOLF opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.40. Wolfspeed has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $49.32.

In related news, Director Marvin Riley acquired 1,866 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,683.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,079,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,832,000 after purchasing an additional 449,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,701,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 15.3% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,045,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,591,000 after buying an additional 800,540 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,626,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,261,000 after acquiring an additional 352,609 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,796,000 after acquiring an additional 147,527 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

