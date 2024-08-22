Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $25.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. New Street Research lowered Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair cut Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.07.

Shares of Wolfspeed stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.58. Wolfspeed has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $49.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, Director Marvin Riley bought 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,683.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOLF. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 385.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 284.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 64.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

