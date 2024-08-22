Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Susquehanna

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WOLF. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. William Blair lowered Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, New Street Research lowered Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Wolfspeed has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $49.32.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Marvin Riley bought 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $50,475.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,683.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wolfspeed by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,079,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,832,000 after purchasing an additional 449,732 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,701,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 15.3% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,045,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,591,000 after acquiring an additional 800,540 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,626,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,261,000 after acquiring an additional 352,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,796,000 after acquiring an additional 147,527 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

