Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) PT Lowered to $17.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.73.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WOLF

Wolfspeed Stock Up 2.3 %

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $13.47 on Thursday. Wolfspeed has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, Director Marvin Riley purchased 1,866 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $50,475.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $359,683.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,701,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,045,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,591,000 after acquiring an additional 800,540 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,808,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,079,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,832,000 after purchasing an additional 449,732 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,626,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,261,000 after purchasing an additional 352,609 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.